BN Daybreak: Pigou on Mathipa silence; Mulder's GNU call; Pappas on DA record; Nvidia slides 6%
Intelwatch's Piers Pigou tells Chris Steyn the silence around the Frans Mathipa assassination worries him most, and warns the case could die if it moves to a military court - with Special Forces members pleading mental illness. FF Plus leader Corné Mulder tells Alec Hogg where his party stands in the GNU if a "coalition of the damned" takes shape, and why Ramaphosa would be its first victim. uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas explains why the DA's visible record makes coalition partners nervous. Plus Wall Street: Nvidia sheds 6% on Jensen Huang's return and Anthropic falls below its IPO price.
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