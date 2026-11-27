BN Daybreak: Mashaba says Joburg is his; Moya holds Tshwane; IDC's R10bn steel deal; KZN drones
Johannesburg votes for a mayor today, and Herman Mashaba says ActionSA has the numbers to take it, with Tshwane staying ActionSA's and Ekurhuleni going to the ANC. He promises a power-sharing deal built on service delivery and hits back at critics: the DA, he says, has no God-ordained right to govern. Then trade adviser Donald MacKay on the IDC's move to buy ArcelorMittal South Africa - roughly R10bn for a company worth R1.5bn, with about R7bn of it settling shareholder loans owed to Luxembourg. Plus a rural KwaZulu-Natal drone business serving small-scale farmers.
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