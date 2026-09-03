BN Daybreak: CR and Mashatile in crisis, saving AGOA, US has lost Iran war, Tatjana v Swimming SA
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Ramaphosa's impeachment inquiry loses its evidence leader just as his court challenge opens, Mashatile is still nowhere to be seen, and Dr Iraj Abedian tells Alec Hogg at BNC#9 that the world's only superpower has lost a war it won't admit to losing. Then Tatjana Smith, SA's most-decorated olympian, finally says out loud what she's been fighting behind closed doors after Swimming SA's president and CEO were suspended.
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