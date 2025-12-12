BN Daybreak Fri 12 Dec - Fresh market records; Eli Lilly; Mr Price; Gold's "bubble"

Seize the day with the freshest news you can use to help you conquer another active business day - from the team at BizNews and our global partners. This episode features the latest from the US, where market participants are generally divided into two camps; everybody, though, loves the new obesity drug from Eli Lilly, and in SA we take a closer look at the firmer Rand, Mr Price's wipeout and gold's "bubble". Also, our partners at the FT give their assessment on what the Fed rate cut actually means.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.