BN Daybreak Fri 16 Jan: Trump’s Nobel “Medal”; Farmers boo Steenhuisen; ASML jumps

In this episode of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg covers the intersection of high-stakes global politics and critical local challenges:

Trump’s Nobel Moment: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Donald Trump at the White House, calling him the “heir to Washington”.

US-Taiwan Trade Deal: The US and Taiwan agree to a trade deal that lowers tariffs to 15% and secures a $250bn investment in the American AI and energy sectors.

Jamie Dimon on the Fed: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon dismisses speculation, saying there is “no chance” he will replace Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair.

SA’s Agriculture Crisis: Minister John Steenhuisen is under pressure as Foot and Mouth Disease spreads like a “veld fire,” with ActionSA’s Athol Trollip criticising the lack of compensation for farmers.

Market Rally: The JSE sees gains with Purple Group (+3%) and local car retailers up, while global tech giants ASML and TSMC surge on the back of the AI boom.

Investment Insight: A look at why the “flow of funds” is currently outweighing company fundamentals in driving share prices.