BN Daybreak Fri 19 Dec: SA's top stocks for 2025; Tech stocks rebound; Trump boosts cannabis; Novo v Eli Lilly

Seize the day with the freshest news you can use to help you conquer another active business day - from the team at BizNews and our global partners. This episode features a rundown of the best (and worst) performing SA stocks for 2025; an overnight rebound in tech stocks on Wall Street; Donald Trump's downgrading of cannabis laws didn't go far enough for disappointed investors; the battle for weight drug supremacy between Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly - and more. This is the final episode of BizNews Daybreak for 2025 - it returns on Monday, January 5.

