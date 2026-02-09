BN Daybreak: One year of Afrikaner refugees in the US; Epstein tremors; Japan election; and gold
In this episode of the BizNews Daybreak, we move from South African refugee debate in the US to UK political fallout linked to the Epstein story, then to Japan’s snap-election shake-up. We also unpack the latest gold market volatility before closing with AURA’s Justin Suttner on scaling South African emergency-response tech globally.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here