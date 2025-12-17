BN Daybreak Wed 17 Dec - HCI v Activ; Mozam Govt move to cut 3% of GDP; Warner backs Netflix; Hedgies into commodities

Seize the day with the freshest news you can use to help you conquer another active business day - from the team at BizNews and our global partners. This episode features the eruption of anger between Actov Asset Managers and HCI's CEO Johnny Copelyn; a 'foot shooting' decision by the socialist Mozambican Government which will lose an economic engine that feeds 50 000 people; Warner Brothers board backs Netflix as Trump's son in law lwaves the hostile bidders; Kinetiko hits gas gold in Mpumalanga; the FT on why hedge funds are going big on physical commotities...and more.

