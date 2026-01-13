BN Daybreak: Trump’s fresh 25% Tariff shock for Iran's pals: The “Brutal Math” facing SA’s economy

In this morning’s edition of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg breaks down the market-moving news that Donald Trump has drawn a “line in the sand”: an immediate 25% tariff on any country trading with Iran.



While South Africa trades “peanuts” with Tehran, the local economy ships billions in vehicles and minerals to the US—putting the auto and mining sectors at immediate risk if Pretoria does not cut ties. We analyse the “binary choice” now facing the Government of National Unity: a symbolic friendship with Iran or the survival of our export economy.



Also in this episode:

Market Wrap: Resources stocks are going “gangbusters” with Harmony, Impala and Northam Platinum surging over 7%, while “SA Inc” stocks like Outsurance and Remgro come under pressure.



US Crisis: Escalating threats to the US Federal Reserve’s independence.

Iran Unrest: The FT’s Andrew England on the defiance of Iran’s mullahs despite growing civil unrest.



Washington View: Josh Meservey of the Hudson Institute explains how the US views Pretoria’s defence of Venezuela and Iran.