BN Daybreak: Abedian on SA Silence about “21st Century Nazis”; Mining Indaba's back story; Sasol Surge
In this morning's Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks a volatile geopolitical landscape where conflicting reports emerge from Iran—Donald Trump claims de-escalation while internal memos suggest mass casualties. We speak to Iranian-born and bred entrepreneur and former UCT Economics Prof Iraj Abedian, who delivers a scathing critique of the South African government's silence on human rights abuses in Iran.
On the markets, the South African Rand resilience continues, strengthening to R16.42 against the Dollar. Sasol enjoys a great few days, up 17% for the week, while cracks in the MTN share price surge take a hit on Iran exposure fears. Finally, mining expert Peter Major explains why the US government might bring an "open chequebook" to the upcoming Mining Indaba in Cape Town as the race for critical minerals heats up.
Key Topics & Highlights:
Market Snapshot: The Rand holds recent gains at R16.42/$; Gold dips slightly while Bitcoin holds firm at $95,750.
Stock Movers: Sasol climbs another 5.5% (best performer among large caps); MTN falls 70% over the last year (down 2.3% yesterday) due to Iran exposure; US banking stocks (Wells Fargo, Citi) slide on earnings.
The Iran Crisis: Conflicting narratives between the White House and reports on the ground.
Dr. Iraj Abedian Interview: A powerful discussion on why the SA government is maintaining relations with a regime Abedian describes as the "Nazis of the 21st Century," and whether this violates South Africa's own constitutional mandate.
US Politics: Trump’s latest comments on Greenland and Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Mining Indaba Preview: Peter Major discusses the "US vs China" battle for critical minerals and the unique opportunity for South Africa to secure Western investment.
