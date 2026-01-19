BN Daybreak Mon 19 Jan - Trump’s 'Madman' Strategy; Iran’s brutal crackdown; is a 1929-style crash coming?
Iran admits brutality; Niall Ferguson on Trump’s “Madman Theory”; Andrew Ross Sorkin on the next Great Depression; China’s play for Iron Ore pricing power.
In this edition of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks a volatile start to the week:
Iran on the Brink: Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (86), in power for 37 years, breaks silence, admitting to the brutal repression of recent anti-government protests.
The Method to the Madness: Historian Niall Ferguson explains why Donald Trump’s chaotic geopolitical moves—like the bid for Greenland—might be a calculated application of Nixon’s “Madman Theory” to deter adversaries.
Market Crash Fears: With anxiety rising, New York Times columnist and Too Big to Fail author Andrew Ross Sorkin weighs in on whether a 1929-style collapse is possible today, or if government debt is the real ticking time bomb.
Commodities Shift: Beijing makes a major move to centralise iron ore purchases, threatening the pricing power of global mining giants.
Check the bond market, watch the tariffs, and win the day.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here