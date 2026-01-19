BN Daybreak Mon 19 Jan - Trump’s 'Madman' Strategy; Iran’s brutal crackdown; is a 1929-style crash coming?

Iran admits brutality; Niall Ferguson on Trump’s “Madman Theory”; Andrew Ross Sorkin on the next Great Depression; China’s play for Iron Ore pricing power.

In this edition of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks a volatile start to the week:

Iran on the Brink: Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (86), in power for 37 years, breaks silence, admitting to the brutal repression of recent anti-government protests.

The Method to the Madness: Historian Niall Ferguson explains why Donald Trump’s chaotic geopolitical moves—like the bid for Greenland—might be a calculated application of Nixon’s “Madman Theory” to deter adversaries.

Market Crash Fears: With anxiety rising, New York Times columnist and Too Big to Fail author Andrew Ross Sorkin weighs in on whether a 1929-style collapse is possible today, or if government debt is the real ticking time bomb.

Commodities Shift: Beijing makes a major move to centralise iron ore purchases, threatening the pricing power of global mining giants.

Check the bond market, watch the tariffs, and win the day.