BN Daybreak Tues 20 Jan - EU kicks back on Trump; Viljoen bullish for 2026; Sibanye up, Sasol down
In this edition of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks the global and local stories moving the markets this morning:
Diplomatic Friction: Tensions between the US and the EU escalate while South Africa's own relationship with Washington deteriorates over Iranian participation in naval exercises. Retired US intelligence analyst Col. Chris Wyatt weighs in on whether Pretoria should "dig in" or repair relations to protect trade.
More on the "Madman" Theory: Piet Viljoen provides another perspective on historian Niall Ferguson's argument that Donald Trump’s erratic behaviour—including his aggressive bid for Greenland—is a calculated strategy.
Market Movers: On a relatively quiet JSE while the US takes a holiday, Sibanye Stillwater jumps 3% on news of a strategic pivot at its Keliber lithium project in Finland, while Sasol falls below R100 on lower oil and a stronger Rand.
Investment Outlook: Counter-cyclical investor Piet Viljoen explains why 2026 could be another banner year for South African assets.
