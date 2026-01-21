BN Daybreak Wed 21 Jan: Trump rattles markets, gold at $4 800; Mantashe sparks BEE row; How spite created Buffett empire
In today's BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg breaks down the context you need to win the day:
Markets in Turmoil: US tech stocks take a hit with Nvidia and Tesla down 4%, while Gold roars to a fresh record of over $4,800/oz.
Trump vs. The World: Investor sentiment sours as Donald Trump’s latest moves regarding Greenland and NATO spark fears of a trade war.
Netflix Plunge: Shares drop another 5% as investors continue to reject the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition plan.Prosus at Davos: CEO Fabricio Bloisi speaks from the World Economic Forum on the future of the tech giant.
The BEE Debate: NEASA CEO Gerhard Papenfus issues a blistering response to Minister Gwede Mantashe’s claim that white South Africans hate BEE due to “white supremacy”.
JSE Movers: Gold shares soar, Sasol breaks its slide, recovering to over R100/share, while Orion bounces back 7%.
Business History: The fascinating story of how Warren Buffett bought Berkshire Hathaway not for love of the business, but out of pure spite over a 12-cent dispute.
