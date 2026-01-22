BN Daybreak: Trump’s "Golden Dome" & Greenland dreams; Police capture "can of worms"; plus Peter Major

Trump Takes Over Davos: In a wide-ranging address at the World Economic Forum, US President Donald Trump dominated the agenda. He doubled down on his interest in purchasing Greenland, although not using force to acquire it, cheered the markets (proposing a "Golden Dome" missile shield for it), attacked the "green scam," and touted US economic growth as the solution to the country’s $36 trillion debt.



Police Capture & The "Can of Worms": Following yesterday’s parliamentary drama, Juanita du Preez of Action Society discusses the Madlanga Commission. She weighs in on whether these new revelations of police corruption are just a "circus" or if they will finally deter the syndicates embedded within law enforcement.



Long-neglected mining sector is carrying the JSE (and the Rand): Veteran analyst Peter Major reveals that the mining sector now accounts for a massive 38% of the JSE All Share Index—a multi-decade high. He argues the sector is single-handedly pulling the SA economy forward and generating record tax revenues, despite government inefficiency.



Market Movers: Teledyne Technologies surged 10% overnight after beating Q4 earnings estimates, driven by strong defence and aerospace sales.

Orion Minerals jumped another 10% (now 33 cents/share), with Peter Major noting that, despite copper price volatility, the counter offers significant value.



The Rand: Strengthening to R16.27/$, reflecting a 12% gain over the last year.