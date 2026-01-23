BN Daybreak Fri 23 Jan: Musk’s Davos Debut; PA, FF Shock DA; Sasol, Truworth shine, Clicks dives

Today on BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks the key stories shaping your day:

Musk at Davos: Despite past criticism, Elon Musk makes a surprise appearance at the World Economic Forum, declaring full self-driving a “solved problem.”

Political Earthquakes: The Democratic Alliance faces shock by-election losses as the Patriotic Alliance surges in George and the Freedom Front Plus makes major gains in Tshwane.

Market Moves: Sasol jumps 14% on higher oil prices, Mr Price gets a vote of confidence from Allan Gray, and Investec continues its massive share buyback.

Tech & Trade: GinsGlobal’s Anthony Ginsberg on the US tech rally and how South Africa can secure better trade deals with a booming American economy.

Start your day with the context you need to win.

Listen now for the full insights.