BN Daybreak Monday 26 Jan: Trump’s Billion-Dollar Board of Peace, Valterra’s big debut and the end of Barlows
Alec Hogg brings you Monday’s top business and geopolitical stories:
Trump’s Board of Peace: The new US President unveils a controversial rival to the UN with a $1 billion entry fee—and South Africa is not on the guest list.
Valterra Platinum: The miner formerly known as Amplats flags a doubling in profits despite floods and cost-cutting, signalling a strong start for the rebranded giant.
Farewell, Barloworld: After over 80 years, the industrial titan “Barlows” (BAW) will delist from the JSE tomorrow, marking the end of an era for public investors.
Sasol’s Grit: The energy giant stabilises its engine room with a fatality-free quarter and a fix for its coal quality woes at Secunda.
SANDF Scandal: US intelligence analyst Chris Wyatt breaks down the shock promotion of a “murder-charged” General to lead SA’s Special Forces.
Plus: Gold through $5 000, market movers and commodities updates. Start your week with the context you need to win the day.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here