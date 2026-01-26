BN Daybreak Monday 26 Jan: Trump’s Billion-Dollar Board of Peace, Valterra’s big debut and the end of Barlows

Alec Hogg brings you Monday’s top business and geopolitical stories:

Trump’s Board of Peace: The new US President unveils a controversial rival to the UN with a $1 billion entry fee—and South Africa is not on the guest list.

Valterra Platinum: The miner formerly known as Amplats flags a doubling in profits despite floods and cost-cutting, signalling a strong start for the rebranded giant.

Farewell, Barloworld: After over 80 years, the industrial titan “Barlows” (BAW) will delist from the JSE tomorrow, marking the end of an era for public investors.

Sasol’s Grit: The energy giant stabilises its engine room with a fatality-free quarter and a fix for its coal quality woes at Secunda.

SANDF Scandal: US intelligence analyst Chris Wyatt breaks down the shock promotion of a “murder-charged” General to lead SA’s Special Forces.

Plus: Gold through $5 000, market movers and commodities updates. Start your week with the context you need to win the day.