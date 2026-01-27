BN Daybreak Tues 27 Jan: Farmers, Sakeliga fight State on FMD; Trump’s new tariffs; Rand breaks below 16/$
In this episode of BizNews Daybreak for Tuesday, 27 January 2026:
Markets Rally: The Rand strengthens overnight below the critical R16/$ level, while Gold opens the day above a record $5,000/oz, driving massive gains for JSE miners.
The FMD Crisis: A dairy farmer and Sakeliga CEO, Piet le Roux, expose how the state is allegedly "blocking solutions" to the Foot-and-Mouth epidemic, forcing businesses to intervene in a "systemic failure."
Trump’s Trade War: The US President slaps surprise 25% tariffs on South Korea and makes a historic $1.6bn direct investment into Rare Earths to counter China.
Survival Story: Rusty Labuschagne recounts the harrowing nightmare of spending 10 years in Zimbabwean prisons for a crime he didn't commit.
Hosted by Alec Hogg.
