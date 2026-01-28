BN Daybreak Wed 28 Jan: Dollar crashes, ZAR hits R15.88; Gold jumps $200; FMD attack will be via "river of vaccines"
In this episode of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg covers a historic morning for South African markets as the Rand strengthens well below the R16/$ mark, trading at R15.88, while Gold surges to a fresh peak of $5,232/oz.
Key highlights include:
Dollar weakness or Rand strength? Analysts leave little doubt what's really behind the SA currency's recent surge.
Market Movers: Ahead of its results later today, ASML jumps 3%, but Tesla falls 1%. Overnight General Motors hits a new peak, but US health insurers UnitedHealth and Humana crash 20% on Medicare rate shocks - contamination fears for SA's Discovery?
The "River of Vaccines": Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen reveals a groundbreaking public-private partnership to eradicate Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), aiming to vaccinate 14 million cattle and restore SA’s FMD-free status in under 10 years.
