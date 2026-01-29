BN Daybreak Thurs 29 Jan: Meta, Tesla, ASML shine; Gold jumps another $300 to $5,500; Grantham’s Bubble Truth
On this morning’s BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks a massive overnight shift in global markets:
The "Fear & Greed" Trade: Gold has surged $300 to a record $5,566/oz, pulling JSE miners like Harmony Gold (+10%) and Gold Fields (+8%) skyward. The FT’s Katie Martin and Rob Armstrong argue this isn't just a safety play—it’s a "heady cocktail" of fear, greed, and naked speculation.
The "Permabear" Warning: Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham reveals a "dirty trick" he played at a 1990s conference, proving that 99% of Wall Street professionals knew the Dotcom crash was inevitable but refused to say so publicly due to career risk.
Fed vs. Trump: The US Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady, with Chair Jay Powell firmly asserting the central bank's independence amid pressure from the Trump White House.
Tech Earnings: Big beats from Tesla, Meta, and ASML have steadied Wall Street, with Elon Musk doubling down on investments in xAI despite scepticism.
Currency Check: The Rand has strengthened significantly, starting today below R15.70/$ amidst the Dollar's continued wobble.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here