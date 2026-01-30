BizNews Daybreak Fri 30 Jan: New Fed Governor named; Gold swings; Meta + MSFT -; "TACO" Trade explained
In today's BizNews Daybreak:
Gold's Wild Ride: Gold prices experienced extreme volatility this week, surging past $5,600 before dropping back to $5,200. The Rand strengthened to R15.83 against the Dollar.
Tech Giants Diverge:
Meta: Surged 10% after strong results, defying market expectations.
Microsoft: Plunged 10% in a single day, a massive move for the tech giant.
Apple: Reported record holiday sales driven by the iPhone 17 and a rebound in China, with revenue jumping 16%.
Crypto Slump: Bitcoin struggled, dropping 6% to trade around $83,500.
New Fed Chair: President Trump is expected to nominate Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair, replacing Jay Powell.
The "Taco" Trade: Financial Times columnist Rob Armstrong explains the "Taco" acronym ("Trump Always Chickens Out"), suggesting markets now bet that Trump will retreat from extreme policy threats (like 25% tariffs) once markets react negatively.
Local Movers: JSE miners like South32, Glencore, and BHP tracked commodity prices higher, while BizNews portfolio members Afrimat (+6%) and Sabvest (+5%) enjoyed significant gains.
AI and Jobs: Contrary to fears of mass unemployment, experts argue AI may increase the need for human workers to manage growing system complexity.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here