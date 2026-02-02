BizNews Daybreak Mon 2 Feb: Gold & Bitcoin crash; Col Wyatt on Goolam mystery; Musk’s mega-merger
It’s a red start to the week for commodities and crypto, with Gold taking a massive $600 knock and Bitcoin tumbling to 2025 levels. On today's BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks the market carnage; Col Chris Wyatt offers his insights into the mysterious death of online activist Goolam; we also look at the "convergence of the Musk-verse" as rumours swirl about a Tesla-SpaceX merger, and hear from CapeNature on the relentless poaching of SA’s marine and floral heritage.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here