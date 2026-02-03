BN Daybreak: Musk’s $1.25tn SpaceX-xAI Colossus; Palantir’s "N of 1" Surge; SA’s Secret Tech Weapon
In this episode of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg covers the global tech shake-up and critical local stories moving the markets.
Top stories:
Musk’s New Titan: Elon Musk is merging SpaceX and xAI to create a "vertically integrated" tech giant valued at $1.25 trillion—essentially building data centres in orbit.
Palantir’s "Category of One": DA Davidson’s Gil Luria explains why Palantir has no competition, smashing the "Rule of 40" with a score of 127% and accelerating growth while peers slow down.
SA’s Tech Secret: ASP Isotopes CEO Paul Mann reveals how South Africa is producing the critical materials needed to keep Moore’s Law alive and power the next generation of semiconductors.
Local Industry Crisis: The DTIC runs out of funds for film incentives, leaving the local movie industry owed over R660m and facing a 50% contraction.
Markets: Gold stabilises after its collapse, the Rand holds at R16/$, and Bitcoin rebounds 5%.
Plus: A global backlash hits baby formula giants Nestle and Danone after a supply-chain toxin scare.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here