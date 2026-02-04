BN Daybreak Wed 4 Feb: US Navy engages Iran; SaaS Apocalypse on Wall St; SAA’s new wingman; Tax nightmare for expats
In this episode of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks a volatile morning on the global stage as the US Navy shoots down an Iranian drone, sending oil and defence stocks climbing.
On Wall Street, Anthropic’s latest release triggers a "SaaS apocalypse" sell-off, raising questions about the survival of legacy software firms. Back home, private airline CemAir celebrates its 20th anniversary by inking a strategic code-share with SAA, while tax expert William Louw exposes the bureaucratic maze that traps South Africans looking to emigrate.
Plus, a heartbreaking look at Zimbabwe’s economic collapse and the widening gap between the elite and the impoverished.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here