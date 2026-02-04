BN Daybreak Wed 4 Feb: US Navy engages Iran; SaaS Apocalypse on Wall St; SAA’s new wingman; Tax nightmare for expats

In this episode of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks a volatile morning on the global stage as the US Navy shoots down an Iranian drone, sending oil and defence stocks climbing.

On Wall Street, Anthropic’s latest release triggers a "SaaS apocalypse" sell-off, raising questions about the survival of legacy software firms. Back home, private airline CemAir celebrates its 20th anniversary by inking a strategic code-share with SAA, while tax expert William Louw exposes the bureaucratic maze that traps South Africans looking to emigrate.

Plus, a heartbreaking look at Zimbabwe’s economic collapse and the widening gap between the elite and the impoverished.