BN Daybreak Friday 6 Feb: Bitcoin's crisis; US market hit hard; SA's Ozempic Generals; An Epstein "Black Hole"
Bitcoin is down almost half from its peak, trading below $65k as a "crisis of faith" hits crypto. Wall Street is selling off, Amazon is tanking, and JSE miners are shedding value fast - and for the second time, Rio and Glencore are walking away from a potential merger. Alec Hogg gives you the context you need to navigate the sea of red. Also: The FT’s Chris Cook on the chaotic Epstein file release, and why SA’s generals need to get out of politics.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here