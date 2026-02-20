BN Daybreak Fri 20 Feb: Global tensions, F1 roadblocks, and 'unholy pact' revealed
In today's edition of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks a whirlwind of global and local developments, from escalating geopolitical tensions to startling political revelations. Here are the key takeaways from the broadcast:
Market Movements: Sasol shares surged 11% to R142. Meanwhile, profit-taking led to declines for companies such as Telkom, Sibanye, and MTN. On the global stage, Amazon officially dethroned Walmart as the world's largest company by revenue.
Geopolitics & Global News: US military forces are stationed in the Middle East as President Trump weighs a limited military strike on Iran. In the UK, the one-time royal formerly known as Prince Andrew was arrested in connection with his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
F1 in South Africa: Former FIA Senate member Anton Roux warns that strained political relationships with Washington, not the Kyalami track itself, are blocking Formula 1's return to South Africa. He also cautioned that Rwanda is actively competing to host the Grand Prix.
Wall Street Culture: A lawsuit by 21-year-old former Centerview banker Catherine Shiber, who was fired after presenting a medical note requesting 8-9 hours of sleep per night, is sparking a major debate over investment banking's gruelling 100-hour work weeks.
Apartheid-Era Justice: Retired Judge Chris Nicholson dropped a bombshell regarding the reopened inquest into the 1985 Cradock Four murders. He claims an "unholy pact" was formed between the senior leadership of the ANC and the old National Party to protect apartheid-era criminals from prosecution.
Mining Tribute: The episode features tributes by Peter Major to Clem Sunter and the late Jan Nelson, the visionary creator of the top-performing gold company Pan African.
