BN Daybreak: Trump’s Iran strategy, NATO missile intercepts, and Anthropic’s legal war

In this episode, we break down President Trump’s latest strategy in Iran, including his plans for the US Navy to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize global energy. We also examine the escalating regional tensions following NATO's interception of a ballistic missile over Turkey and Lebanon’s urgent plea for a truce with Israel.

On the tech front, we dive into the unprecedented legal battle as Anthropic sues the US government over "supply chain risk" labels. Finally, Henry Blodget joins us to discuss the AI software selloff and whether OpenAI is facing its "Yahoo moment" as competitors like Google Gemini close the gap.