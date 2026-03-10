BN Daybreak: Trump’s Iran strategy, NATO missile intercepts, and Anthropic’s legal war
In this episode, we break down President Trump’s latest strategy in Iran, including his plans for the US Navy to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize global energy. We also examine the escalating regional tensions following NATO's interception of a ballistic missile over Turkey and Lebanon’s urgent plea for a truce with Israel.
On the tech front, we dive into the unprecedented legal battle as Anthropic sues the US government over "supply chain risk" labels. Finally, Henry Blodget joins us to discuss the AI software selloff and whether OpenAI is facing its "Yahoo moment" as competitors like Google Gemini close the gap.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here