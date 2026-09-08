BN Daybreak: Swimming SA scandal, women voters keep ANC ticking, how long to fix SAPS
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Ten years after Brett Redelinghuys was banned for trying to expose problems from the inside, World Aquatics has provisionally suspended Swimming SA's president and CEO over abuse of power allegations, vindicating his years-long fight. Elsewhere, IRR pollster Hermann Pretorius tells Chris Steyn why South African women, not men, are the ANC's real firewall against the DA. At BNC#9 in the Drakensberg, constitutional expert Paul Hoffman makes the case for the DA's devolution plan and a police overhaul, while Afrimat's Andries van Heerden argues Transnet's turnaround is the proof South Africa's negative narrative needs correcting.
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