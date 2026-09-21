BN Daybreak: ANC ballot 'car crash'; Swimming SA sponsors; Rubio visa blunder; Buffett exits
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Elections analyst Wayne Sussman tells Chris Steyn the local government poll is shaping up as a car crash for the ANC, which failed to submit any candidates in its Eastern Cape strongholds of Port St Johns and Ngquza Hill and lost proportional lists in Walter Sisulu and Sundays River Valley. Bank of America's Brad Ross says sponsors facing Swimming SA's missing R50 million should freeze, audit and pivot to athletes. Christo van der Rheede calls Rubio's visa restrictions a strategic blunder that hands the ANC a smokescreen. Plus Alec Hogg on sifting fake news, and a mixed Wall Street close.
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