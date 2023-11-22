Alec Hogg’s newsletter for Premium members. Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Change in our world has accelerated to warp speed, and the Internet is largely to blame. This modern marvel, which has democratised access to information, is upending many established norms. It’s particularly affecting the dogma propagated by elites who advocate equality for all mankind—except for themselves, a characteristic personified by most advocates of socialism.

Think that’s an overstatement? Consider two recent events. In California, OpenAI’s carefully crafted non-profit governance structure has been disrupted due to human ingenuity. The four-person board of directors fired Sam Altman, the founder of the entity which created ChatGPT. In response, 700 of the 770 staff members threatened to resign unless the board did – and Sam returned.

Also over the weekend, 56% of Argentinians have taken a bold step by electing a fervent libertarian as their new president, reversing their love affair with socialism after suffering its destructive consequences. Among other reforms, the new leader, nicknamed the ‘chainsaw economist,’ plans to virtually halve the public sector.

Reflecting on all this, it starts to make sense. As the founding fathers of America and its greatest president asserted, all of humanity yearns for freedom. Thus, the ultimate response for sapiens is to reject ideologies that obligate them to support what new president Javier Milei calls a ‘caste of parasites.’

We’ve got some compelling stories on these themes in BizNews today:

