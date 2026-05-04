Boardroom Talk: Berkyville after Buffett
In this episode of Boardroom Talk, BizNews editor Alec Hogg unpacks Berkshire Hathaway’s first AGM with Greg Abel at the helm, after six decades of Warren Buffett leading the charge in Omaha. Hogg reflects on the end of the Buffett-Munger era, Abel’s defence of Berkshire’s culture, and the group’s latest results — including $11.3bn in operating earnings and a $373bn cash pile. For South African investors, the lesson is classic Berkshire: patience, discipline, and waiting for the fat pitch.
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