Boardroom Talk
Boardroom Talk: AI-powered scam invents Alec Hogg showdown with Cyril Ramaphosa on Carte Blanche
BizNews editor Alec Hogg warns South Africans after scammers used AI, fake news branding and his likeness to push a bogus investment scheme.
In this Boardroom Talk, Alec Hogg exposes a sophisticated online scam using AI-generated images, fake SABC branding and a fabricated “Carte Blanche” showdown with President Cyril Ramaphosa to lure victims into handing over personal details and money. He explains how the con works, why it is so dangerous, and the red flags every South African should watch for.
Listen here
Download the accompanying slides here