Boardroom Talk: Natie Kirsh’s remarkable comeback story ends in a multibillion-dollar payday
In this Boardroom Talk, Alec Hogg unpacks the extraordinary rise of Natie Kirsh — from Potchefstroom entrepreneur to global business titan — as his Jetro empire is sold in a multibillion-dollar deal. It is a story of resilience, second chances and world-class value creation, showing how a South African businessman rebuilt from setback to create one of the biggest offshore success stories in the country’s history.
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