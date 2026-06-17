Boardroom Talk: Steenhuisen's fall and what it tells us about Geordin Hill-Lewis

In this Boardroom Talk, BizNews editor Alec Hogg unpacks the political and practical unravelling of John Steenhuisen's tenure as South Africa's Minister of Agriculture. From the foot-and-mouth disease crisis that exposed a fatal mismatch between parliamentary skill and executive capability, to three damning High Court cost orders, Hogg traces how one of the DA's most respected figures ended up on the wrong side of the very accountability standards his party championed. But this isn't just a post-mortem. It's also a sharp-eyed assessment of what new DA leader Jordan Hill Lewis's decisive — and graceful — cabinet reshuffle reveals about the kind of leader he intends to be. Performance over loyalty. Outcomes over comfort. Is this the beginning of something different in South African politics?.Listen here