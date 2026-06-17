John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), center, at the first sitting of parliament following the election at the Cape Town International Convention Center in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday, June 14, 2024. Talks between South African political parties on forming a new government extended late into the night on Thursday.
John SteenhuisenPhotographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Boardroom Talk

Boardroom Talk: Steenhuisen's fall and what it tells us about Geordin Hill-Lewis

What Hill Lewis's reshuffle reveals about his leadership.
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