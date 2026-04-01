Boardroom Talk
Boardroom Talk: Why Warren Buffett has finally pulled the plug on his friendship with Bill Gates
The Buffett–Gates alliance fractures, highlighting the power of reputation in global business.
A friendship that defined modern capitalism is quietly unravelling. In this episode of Boardroom Talk, Alec Hogg explores the growing rift between Warren Buffett and Bill Gates - and what it reveals about power, reputation, and the consequences of association in the highest circles of global business.
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