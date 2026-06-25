Boardroom Talk: Welcome back Michael Sachs - The man who said no to Zuma — and yes to SA
Boardroom Talk

Boardroom Talk: Welcome back Michael Sachs - The man who said no to Zuma — and yes to SA

Michael Sachs returns as Ramaphosa’s economic adviser, bringing fiscal credibility, reform focus, and proven resistance to Zuma-era excesses.
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