Signage at a Chery Automobile Co. dealership
Signage at a Chery Automobile Co. dealershipPhotographer: Gilles Sabrié/Bloomberg
Boardroom Talk

Boardroom Talk: A R57bn handshake - How Chery cashed in on two subsidies

Cameras loved the Rosslyn ribbon-cutting on Friday. As did the controversial politicians Paul Mashatile and Panyaza Lesufi.
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