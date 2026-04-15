Boardroom Talk: Why CR's Washington appointment is brilliance

In this Boardroom Talk, BizNews editor Alec Hogg details how President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of Roelf Meyer as South Africa’s envoy to Washington is one of the smartest decisions of his presidency. Hogg says Meyer’s credibility, history and stature could help thaw a badly damaged US-SA relationship, ease pressure around AGOA, and signal a long-overdue return to pragmatic, economically minded diplomacy.

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