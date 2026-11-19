Elon Musk told the New York Times he felt "pretty foolish" about the near half a billion dollars he spent on America's midterms. Alec Hogg argued that was the least interesting thing he said. Speaking from China, Musk compared Nvidia's board parting ways with Jensen Huang to the Chicago Bulls dropping Michael Jordan mid-winning streak. He said Volodymyr Zelensky was "not always truthful" about Starlink, and said he should not get his Tesla pay awards simply for merging the carmaker with SpaceX. In this Rational Perspective, Alec tested the claims one by one: where Musk was right about boards and money in politics, where his own company's filings told a different story, and why a promise made on stage belonged in the deal documents. He ended with five lessons for South African investors, from key-man risk on the JSE to the danger of relying on one supplier, however brilliant..Listen on Apple Podcasts.Listen on YouTube.Edited transcript.(00:09) Elon Musk [clip]: You know, sometimes I put my foot in the mouth and sometimes I manage to put both feet in my mouth and hover, which is incredible.Alec Hogg: Well, that's Elon Musk describing his own communication style. Hard to improve on. Welcome to The Rational Perspective. I'm Alec Hogg.(00:30) Alec Hogg: The world's richest man linked up yesterday with the New York Times's Andrew Ross Sorkin, beaming in from China, where he's travelling with President Trump. Headline writers everywhere grabbed one line: quote, "I feel pretty foolish", unquote. Well, that's Musk on the near half a billion dollars he poured into America's midterm elections, elections his side lost badly.(00:56) Alec Hogg: But that admission is probably the least interesting thing that he said. Everywhere in the conversation, it's fascinating. Elsewhere, he defended a disgraced chief executive, accused the wartime president of lying, made a promise about his own pay, and called the company now renting his computers principled. So today we do what this show is for. We separate what Musk said from what we can actually check. Where he's right, we say so. Where the numbers don't match, we'll say that too. Three parts: the boardroom, the power and the promises.(01:39) Alec Hogg: Well, let's start with Nvidia, because that's where Ross Sorkin kicked off. A week ago, on the 12th of November, Nvidia's board announced that Jensen Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and director. This is the co-founder who's been running the place for three decades. It is effective immediately. Resigned was the polite word. The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg called it what it was: an ouster.(02:08) Alec Hogg: The trigger, according to Bloomberg, was reports of extramarital affairs. One involved a woman with the same last name as Jensen, who is suspected of spying for China. Another dalliance was with a senior executive who reported directly to him. Four days earlier, the board had expressed confidence in Jensen Huang. After news of the affairs broke, it almost immediately showed him the door.(02:38) Alec Hogg: This was a couple of days before Nvidia's big moment, the third-quarter earnings call, which traditionally pulls back the curtain on important details in Wall Street's reporting season. It's the last of the big ones. Finance chief Colette Kress is the interim CEO. Harvey Jones, the former Synopsys boss, became the first board chair that Nvidia has ever had.(03:07) Alec Hogg: But the shares fell more than 11% on the day of Jensen Huang's departure, wiping roughly $450 billion off the market value. So far, it's down by a third in the past month. Musk's verdict? Well, here's what he thinks of it.(03:34) Elon Musk [clip]: I would call Jensen like Michael Jordan, perhaps at his peak level, in terms of what he means to a team. I do think it's... you've got to think long and hard before you take someone like... let's say you're the Chicago Bulls, middle of your second season, and you've got a winning streak that's just going to happen, and then you kick Michael Jordan off your team. Doesn't seem like a smart decision to me.(04:04) Elon Musk [clip]: I think when you get... there's no one that can really replace Jensen. I mean, he does the roles of, like, several people. I mean, he's managing supply chain. I mean, you see him eating street food in Korea and Taiwan with critical suppliers. He has long-term relationships that have been built up over decades. He understands technology incredibly well. His team loves him, loves him. And many of them are there because of him, and have had higher offers to go elsewhere and have turned them down because of personal loyalty to Jensen.(04:33) Alec Hogg: Michael Jordan, mid-season, mid-winning streak. It's a vivid picture, but is it the right one? Musk makes a fair point about key-man value. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and ran it for 33 years. As you heard, Musk says he personally carried the supplier relationships in Taiwan and Korea, and staff regularly turned down better offers out of loyalty to him. You don't replace that with a recruitment agency. But notice what Musk does concede, almost in passing: quote, "Huang certainly made some mistakes", unquote. And then the important bit: hiring and firing a CEO is the board's decision.(05:30) Alec Hogg: Shareholders can overrule a board only by voting it out, which he admits is pretty rare. Musk is right, and it's the part that matters: the inability of a board to be overturned in a decision about a CEO that really matters to investors. A board doesn't exist to keep the most talented person in the building. It exists to protect the company. And when the questions involve a suspected foreign intelligence risk at America's most strategically sensitive chipmaker, "but he's brilliant" isn't a governance argument. It's the fans' argument. And maybe those shareholders who are licking their wounds with the significant reverse in the share price recently.(06:27) Alec Hogg: And notice who else weighed in. Musk says President Donald Trump thinks Huang should have stayed. Trump called him a very honourable man just days before the board reacted. The board went ahead anyway. And whatever you think of the decision, that's a board doing its job, not taking orders, even those implied by the commander-in-chief of the biggest economy on earth. The real failure, though, came earlier. By Bloomberg's account, Nvidia never had a clear succession plan for its only CEO in three decades. That's the lesson for every founder-led company, and we have plenty on the JSE. Key-man risk doesn't announce itself. It shows up on a Thursday.(06:56) Alec Hogg: And now to the confession. Reuters had Musk's donations to the Republican Party's midterm campaign at $366 million by the middle of October. Remember, their midterm elections were on the 3rd of November, the day before our local government election here. The New York Times puts the final number at about $474 million. That makes Musk by far the biggest donor of that election cycle. And the results? Democrats took both chambers of Congress.(07:55) Alec Hogg: In Texas, which is Musk's adopted home, Gina Hinojosa beat Greg Abbott to become the state's first Democratic governor since Ann Richards was elected in 1990. Fellow Democrat James Talarico beat Ken Paxton, the Republican, for a Senate seat. Musk put his money behind the defeated candidates. But listen to how he now tells it.(08:24) Elon Musk [clip]: So, so I'd say, oh, what was my actual goal here, which failed, by the way, obviously, was to have the Senate be 51 Republican and 49 Democrat. But obviously the Republicans were routed in this election, and the money I spent was, I think... I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it. Or maybe it would have been much worse without that. But it certainly shows that American elections are not just about money. Obviously, you can put a lot of money into an election and have an effect that is relatively minor, and I think that was the case here. Probably, [if I could] rewind the clock, I would have spent less money and...(09:27) Alec Hogg: "Or maybe it would have been much worse without that." Classic Musk. Even the apology comes with a counterfactual that no one can test. But let's give credit where it's due. Billionaires rarely say "I was wrong", and the next time one says so publicly will be the first time. Musk's conclusion, that you can pour money into an election and see a relatively minor effect, has support. As one analyst told Fortune magazine back in July, the fact that the biggest spender usually wins reflects selection as much as persuasion. Money follows strong candidates more often than it creates them. Not for Elon, but for most people. And then came the threats. Democrats talking about hearings, and Musk says one senior Texas Democrat suggested he belongs in prison, without naming a crime. His reply was sharp.(10:24) Elon Musk [clip]: But you know, hopefully in this country you still need to do an actual crime before you go to prison. Aspirationally, that should be how it works.Andrew Ross Sorkin [clip]: Do you think this experience...Elon Musk [clip]: It really needs to be first crime, then prison. Not the other way around.(10:53) Alec Hogg: Well, it's hard to argue with that principle. Easy to note the irony, though: in 2024 Musk joked to Tucker Carlson about how long his prison sentence would be if Trump lost. Which brings us to the bigger question of power. Should one private citizen hold a war's communications in his hands? Some background. Since the 14th of October, Ukraine has complained that SpaceX terminals cut out above a certain speed. Ukrainian officials and media put the cap at about 161 kilometres an hour. That kills interceptor drones chasing Russia's new jet-powered Shaheds. Kyiv said the cap was lifted on the 24th of October. President Zelensky said it came back on the 12th of November. Musk says nothing has changed since the start of the war.(11:51) Elon Musk [clip]: Now, from the beginning, I've said that Starlink is a civilian system. It is not meant to be used for offensive drone strikes that kill people. If you want to do that, you need Starshield, which is a separate system that is controlled by the US government. But do not ask me, as a private individual, to make kill decisions that sometimes result in the loss of innocent lives, not just soldiers. That is not my position to do. And yet we've been pressed relentlessly to do that, which I think is, you know, outrageous and not a cool thing to do.(12:22) Alec Hogg: He's got a real point. "Don't ask me as a private individual to make kill decisions" is a principled position. And it's an odd thing to be called pro-Russian when, by Musk's own account, Starlink kept Ukraine's lines connected in the first days of the invasion, and it still does. He also has a real distinction. Starlink is the commercial network. Starshield is the military system controlled by the US government, which Musk now calls the War Department. In June, the Kyiv Post reported Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying Ukraine doesn't have access to Starshield. Musk's charge is that Zelensky blurs the two, and that when Zelensky says Starshield, he's either wrong or, in Musk's word, he's lying.(13:20) Elon Musk [clip]: I don't want to blow your mind, but Zelensky is not always truthful.Alec Hogg: Final part, and the one with the most money riding on it. Tesla and SpaceX formed special committees on the 20th of October to examine combining the two: a merger. Analysts have floated a combined value for them of around three and a half trillion dollars. Tesla's annual meeting is on the 3rd of December. Musk's case is convergence, not synergy, a word he says is overused and misapplied. Both companies design AI chips. Tesla does real-world AI: self-driving, Optimus robots. SpaceX now runs xAI and other big models. And he predicts that in time almost all AI computing will run in orbit on satellites. In other words, in space. Musk told the audience to remember those words because they sound preposterous right now. Noted.(14:19) Alec Hogg: Before the money question, two business lines worth a South African ear. First, telecoms. SpaceX's next direct-to-cell satellites launch next year. Musk claims about 40 times the bandwidth of the current generation, connecting straight to an ordinary phone. The weak spot is indoors, under a thick or metal roof. So SpaceX plans rooftop micro cell sites about the size of a Starlink dish, using the spectrum that it has now bought. Musk insists that the US giants AT&T and Verizon won't go out of business. His argument is that robots and AI will need far more bandwidth than humans ever did. MTN and Vodacom shareholders, take note. When a rocket company says it's coming for the last mile, believe the direction, even if you discount the timing.(15:46) Alec Hogg: Second, cars. The Cybertruck is winding down to make room for the Cybercab, a two-seater robotaxi. Musk's maths? The average car carries about 1.2 people, so two seats cover around 90% of passenger miles. Families get a driverless Model Y with no steering wheel. And then a New York Times reader's question that went straight for the wallet. Musk's pay award from Tesla is tied to operating targets. A merger could count as a change in control and accelerate it. So should he collect if SpaceX and Tesla are put together?(16:17) Elon Musk [clip]: Well, I don't think I should be compensated with any kind of award just for doing a merger. That would be unreasonable and not right. I mean, I think the right way to think about any deal is: what did the parties intend at the time of doing the deal? And you should keep your deals and stay true to your word. So if Tesla stock options that were contingent upon Tesla execution, I should not receive those stock option awards simply for merging with SpaceX, because that is not meeting the deal, which was that I should only get those stock options for Tesla performance, not just because of a merger.(17:14) Alec Hogg: That's a clear, quotable comment, and a commitment. And here's why it matters. According to Electrek's reading of Tesla's proxy, Musk's pay packages are built to pay out fast in a change of control. One Tesla director chairs both the pay and governance committees and has joined SpaceX's board. A SpaceX filing says any deal needs the approval of its controlling shareholder, Elon Musk, who holds roughly 85% of the votes. So a promise made in public, on stage, is welcome. A promise written into the deal documents is better, though. If Tesla's board is serious, the waiver goes in the merger terms. Investors should ask for exactly that.(18:12) Alec Hogg: One more commitment. Anthropic, which until recently Musk was calling bad news for Western civilisation, now rents enormous computing capacity from SpaceX. The SpaceX IPO filing put it at one and a quarter billion dollars a month, and that runs right through until May 2029. Anthropic lists on Nasdaq this evening, South African time. Musk says he met their people before deciding on this, and nobody set off his "evil detector". He says either side can walk away. He puts the notice at three to six months. His own company's filing, though, as reported by Data Center Dynamics, says 90 days. So there's the three months. And he claims Anthropic wants another 10 gigawatts already. Well, that's his claim. We'll see it in their filings, or we won't.(19:12) Elon Musk [clip]: Yeah. By the way, before we rented them any compute, I went and met with a lot of people at Anthropic. I didn't just move forward with the deal. And it turns out I actually do know a lot of people at Anthropic from my OpenAI days. And no one I met at Anthropic set off my evil detector, for what it's worth.Alec Hogg: He's got a lovely turn of phrase, hasn't he?(19:40) Alec Hogg: So what does a South African investor, executive or entrepreneur take from all of this? Well, one: key-man risk is real, and it cuts both ways. Nvidia shows what a company loses when its founder goes. It also shows the cost of never planning for that day. Look at the founder-led companies in your portfolio and ask the boards one question: who's next? And two: money buys reach, not results. Nearly half a billion dollars that Elon put in didn't hold Texas for the Republicans. Any donor who thinks a cheque can buy an outcome, South Africa included as well, should study that result. Three: infrastructure is power. If one network is the only connection left in a war or in a disaster, whoever runs it holds enormous leverage, however principled they are. The interviewer said Canada's prime minister, Mark Carney, [was] among those asking whether one person should have that switch. And some governments now talk about diversifying away from Starlink. Businesses should think the same way. Never let one supplier, however brilliant, become your only option. Four: hold Musk to the merger promise on paper. Quote, "I should never receive those awards simply for merging", unquote, is a sentence that Tesla shareholders should paste into every question at the 3rd of December meeting on the merger between their company and SpaceX. And five, the rational one: read Musk the way you'd read any company's annual report. Some of it is precise, some of it promotion, some of it a counterfactual that can't be tested. Your job is to tell which is which.(21:35) Alec Hogg: At the end, the interviewer asked about the storm that Musk once said he felt in his mind.Elon Musk [clip]: Well, I think it's not always a storm. I mean, I think it's sort of... maybe there's weather conditions or something. Sometimes it's stormy weather, sometimes it's not. I wouldn't say it's particularly stormy weather right now. I feel relatively at peace.(22:00) Alec Hogg: "Relatively at peace." Well, with Elon, that may be the most newsworthy line of all. Well done, Andrew Ross Sorkin, for squeezing that one out of your interviewee.(22:19) Alec Hogg: That's Rational Perspective for today. Thank you for your time. For more, head to biznews.com. I'm Alec Hogg. Cheerio..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.