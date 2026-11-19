People watch as Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk appears virtually to speak with New York Times financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin during the 2026 DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at Lincoln Center on November 18, 2026 in New York City. Business executives and political leaders are expected to attend the annual New York Times DealBook Summit, now celebrating its 25th year, to discuss topics including artificial intelligence, politics and the global economy, among other issues. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Boardroom Talk Rational Perspective | Elon Musk in his own words: What checks out, and what doesn’t Alec Hogg tests Elon Musk's DealBook claims on Jensen Huang, his $474m midterm spend, Starlink in Ukraine, the Tesla-SpaceX merger and Anthropic.