Boardroom Talk: Joburg in freefall — who has the will — and the skill — to fix it?
Boardroom Talk

Boardroom Talk: Joburg in freefall — who has the will — and the skill — to fix it?

Joburg's budget reveals a R220bn infrastructure backlog and deepening debt crisis. Can new political leadership save Africa's richest city?
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com