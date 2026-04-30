Boardroom Talk: BN Portfolio Mag7 shine brightly in Q1

In this episode of Boardroom Talk, BizNews editor Alec Hogg unpacks a blockbuster night for global tech investors, with Alphabet, Meta and Amazon all reporting quarterly results. Held in the BizNews Ricardo US dollar portfolio, the three tech titans reveal how artificial intelligence has shifted from promise to hard infrastructure — and hard spending. Hogg explains what booming cloud revenues, massive AI capex, inflated paper gains and resilient core businesses mean for South African investors with offshore exposure.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.