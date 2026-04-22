Boardroom Talk: A rational investor’s look at BizNews Portfolio holdings Capitec, Remgro and Chubb

In this Boardroom Talk, BizNews editor Alec Hogg takes a second-level look at three heavyweight shares in the BizNews Ricardo portfolios — Capitec, Chubb and Remgro. He unpacks Capitec’s strong growth and rising credit risk, Chubb’s underwriting discipline, and Remgro’s FirstRand exit as a capital-allocation play, highlighting what each says about management quality and long-term shareholder value.