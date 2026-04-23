Boardroom Talk: Tesla’s big AI leap, Sasol’s oil surge and Teledyne’s quiet dominance

In this Boardroom Talk, BizNews editor Alec Hogg unpacks Tesla’s shift into AI and robotics, Sasol’s resilience amid oil shocks, and Teledyne’s disciplined growth — highlighting how each plays a role in a rational, diversified portfolio.

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