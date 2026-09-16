CAMP DAVID, MARYLAND - JULY 31: Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David, the presidential retreat, on July 31, 2026 in Camp David, Maryland. Trump convened members of his Cabinet at the presidential retreat as the war with Iran continues. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US Secretary of State Marco RubioPhoto by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Boardroom Talk

Boardroom Talk: US announces visa restrictions on SA citizens relating to racism concerns

US visa curbs now target named South African officials over land law and incitement claims. Ambassador Bozell says more is coming.
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