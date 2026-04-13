Boardroom Talk: Fresh West Coast oil strike a reminder of SA's worst own goal

In this Boardroom Talk podcast, BizNews editor Alec Hogg details how South Africa is sitting on extraordinary oil and gas potential just as the world searches for safer energy sources beyond the volatile Middle East. Using fresh discoveries in the Republic of Congo and Namibia as examples, he makes the case that regulatory paralysis, ideological resistance and government indecision are stopping South Africa from unlocking investment, jobs and badly needed growth.

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