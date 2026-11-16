Rational Perspective | BizNews editor Alec Hogg: why the ANC may be choosing Zuma over the DA

The DA won the most votes in all three Gauteng metros, yet the ANC's NEC put it last on its list of partners, and by Monday morning the ANC and MK had reportedly agreed in principle to work together in KwaZulu-Natal. In this Rational Alternative, Alec Hogg laid out the seat arithmetic both sides were avoiding and checked ActionSA's claims against Gareth van Onselen's voting-district analysis. He argued that a personal feud, not reason, was steering the Gauteng talks, and traced a path from a Durban council chamber to a possible ANC-MK majority in Parliament. Then he followed the thread into the bond market, where the post-election gains had already begun to reverse. He closed with his odds on who would run Gauteng, and a direct message to Helen Zille, Herman Mashaba, the ANC's NEC and Cyril Ramaphosa..Listen on YouTube.Listen on Apple Podcasts.Edited transcript.Last week the ANC had a choice to make.Its own KwaZulu-Natal leadership asked it to keep working with the DA, the partner it has governed that province with since 2024. Instead, the NEC labelled the DA a partner of last resort. And yesterday, its negotiators sat down with Jacob Zuma and reportedly agreed, in principle, to work with MK.Think about that. The ANC would rather govern with the man who split it than with the party it shares a Cabinet table with.That's the story behind the Gauteng metros. The DA came first in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, and it could end up governing none of them. But the thread that starts in a Durban council chamber doesn't stop there. Follow it, and it leads to the Union Buildings. And from there, straight into the bond market, the rand, and the return to respectable economic growth this country finally had within reach.So let's do what the politicians won't. Lay out the numbers, take the personalities at their word, and follow the logic to where it goes.I'm Alec Hogg, and this is The Rational Alternative, produced for our Premium members. It's where BizNews stops reporting and takes a view, much as the leader pages of publications have been doing for centuries. Our view this Monday morning is simple. Emotion is driving the coalition negotiations. Reason should be. Let's show what that looks like.The numbers nobody will say out loudStart with what's at stake. Johannesburg is budgeting R97.1bn this year. Ekurhuleni, R71bn. Tshwane, R58.5bn. Together, the three metros account for about a third of South Africa's GDP. One third. This isn't municipal housekeeping. It's the engine room.Now the seats.In Johannesburg you need 136 of 270 to govern. The DA has 91, up from 71 last time. The ANC has fallen all the way down to 63. ActionSA: 43, down one. The EFF 17, and MK 15.In Ekurhuleni, you need 113. DA 66, ANC 59, ActionSA 40, MK 15, EFF 14.In Tshwane, you need 108. DA 74, ActionSA 48, ANC 44, EFF 13, MK 4.Here's the thing. Once the voters had made their crosses, only a single two-party combination cleared the bar in all three cities. DA plus ANC. 154 seats in Joburg, a majority of 18. 125 in Ekurhuleni, 12 clear of what's needed. And 118 in Tshwane, 10 more than control requires. Comfortable cushions everywhere.But it's the one combination both parties describe as their last resort.What about the DA with ActionSA, the pairing so many of our tribe were celebrating as obvious immediately after the results went public? It works in Tshwane, with 122 seats. But it's two short in Joburg and seven short in Ekurhuleni. Fixable with the Freedom Front Plus, as Corné Mulder reminded us in our conversation last week, plus the PA and perhaps a few others for extra comfort. Fixable, but not tidy.And now the one everybody's talking about this week. ANC plus ActionSA.On their own? They fall short. Everywhere. 106 in Joburg. 99 in Ekurhuleni. 92 in Tshwane.To get over the line, they need the EFF. And they need Jacob Zuma's MK. Add both and you get 138 in Joburg, 128 in Ekurhuleni, and in Tshwane, 109.One hundred and nine. The majority number is 108.One seat.So when you read that ActionSA and the ANC are closing in on a Gauteng deal, understand what that really means. It isn't a two-party coalition. It's a four-party arrangement in which Julius Malema and the Zuma faction each hold a veto. In Tshwane, a single councillor having a bad day can bring the government down. Is that the stability voters voted for? Hardly.Helen Zille said that in South Africa it's never coalition negotiations; it's extortion negotiations. Whatever you think of Helen, she's certainly lived that one.The man holding the cardsWhich brings us to Herman Mashaba.Write ActionSA off at your peril. Plenty of people did. In March, despite what Mashaba said on our BNC#8 stage in Hermanus, the political establishment was treating it as a shooting star that had already burnt out. Its vote in the Gauteng metros had halved between 2021 and 2024.Then came 4 November.When I spoke to Herman immediately after the results, he was, in his words, of mixed emotions. And he made big claims. More votes in Soweto than the ANC: 38% to 25% on his numbers. Every ward in Tembisa. Eight of nine in Atteridgeville. From zero wards across the three metros in 2021 to more than fifty this time.Big claims deserve checking, and it looks like Herman's team sold their man a pup, in certain respects anyway. They got carried away with their rebound. Fortunately, the most rigorous number-cruncher in South African politics has done the work. Gareth van Onselen, in his Inside Politics series on Friday, went through ActionSA's results voting district by voting district. Full credit to Gareth, because what he found changes the story.The headline holds. ActionSA grew to 6% of the national PR vote from 2.6% in 2021, so it more than doubled in five years. But two-thirds of its support comes from the three Gauteng metros. And the growth didn't come in the one Mashaba contested. In Tshwane, its PR vote jumped 14.2 points. In Ekurhuleni, 12.5. In Johannesburg, Herman's home turf, it slipped fractionally, by about three-quarters of a point. Call it level pegging; 44 seats to 43 emphasises that.Tembisa checks out: up 24.7 points, with every voting district swinging ActionSA's way. Soweto doesn't: growth there of just 3.8 points, and an actual decline in more than a quarter of the Soweto voting districts. In the middle-class haven of northern Joburg, the party's vote collapsed. That we understood. As Tony Leon put it, ActionSA did a switcheroo, away from the middle class to the aspirant middle class, from the suburbs to the townships.Johannesburg's share of ActionSA's total metro vote fell from over half in 2021 to under a quarter, as Ekurhuleni and, more particularly, Tshwane came in stronger.Gareth's explanation is pointed. Nasiphi Moya ran a calm, service-delivery campaign in Tshwane. Ekurhuleni ran on a beating, crime-focused message. Johannesburg's campaign, Van Onselen argues, was abrasive, personal, and heavy on immigration and race. That's his characterisation, not ours. But the numbers are hard to argue with.Which leaves an irony worth sitting with. The man demanding the Johannesburg mayoralty is the one whose Johannesburg vote shrank. ActionSA's real engine is in Pretoria. That, more than anything, explains why Herman calls Moya's job non-negotiable.And Herman has been unusually clear about what he'll do with that leverage.He told me, on the record, that he wants to work with the DA. He's put it in writing to Geordin Hill-Lewis. The offer: the DA leads Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, ActionSA keeps Nasiphi Moya as mayor of Tshwane, and they co-govern in all three metros.One condition. Two names. Helen Zille in Joburg. Cilliers Brink in Tshwane. Neither can be mayor. Herman offered to step back himself in Johannesburg if Helen does the same, with the DA choosing another candidate and ActionSA taking the deputy mayoralty.I asked him directly. If the DA insists on Helen, is the deal off?Absolutely, he said. We don't even have to have a meeting.And if the DA won't move? Then he goes to the ANC, provided ActionSA takes the leadership. He reminded me ActionSA now has 48 councillors in Tshwane, more than the ANC.Yesterday Mashaba reportedly said negotiations with the ANC are progressing well and he's confident a deal will happen.Pause on that. Herman Mashaba is a self-made capitalist who served as president of the Free Market Foundation. He built ActionSA on fighting corruption and cadre deployment. Before the vote, he told me ActionSA was scared of working with MK, and that it would be a very, very difficult environment. Yet the only ANC deal that adds up in Johannesburg and Tshwane also needs the EFF and MK. Julius Malema's party wants to nationalise the mines and the banks. MK is Jacob Zuma's vehicle. Herman appears to be about to share power with both.What makes that worth it? On his own telling, one thing. He told me the toxicity between him and Helen has gone so far that he doesn't want the relationship repaired, and that he regards her as a dangerous person. In March, on our stage in Hermanus, he said she'd never be mayor of Joburg, not even in the next life. Tony Leon put it more bluntly in his debut column for us on election day: ActionSA's Joburg campaign, he wrote, ran on the fumes of Helen Zille hatred.Political logic says ActionSA's natural partner is the DA. Free markets, clean government, both betting on human ingenuity rather than Soviet-style central control. Right now, emotion created by personal history has turned that natural alliance on its head.What anger does to judgementAnd that should worry all of us, because of what emotion does to the brain.You'll often hear it said that when we're angry we lose a big chunk of our IQ: 10 to 15 points, some say as many as 30. The hard evidence is more modest, but it's still sobering. A landmark 2013 study in Science magazine found that getting people on tight budgets to think about a big, unexpected bill cut their reasoning-test scores by the equivalent of 13 IQ points, right in the middle of that 10 to 15. Worry, anger, a grudge: they all crowd out the part of the brain that weighs consequences.And here's the kicker. A 2018 study in the journal Intelligence found that people prone to anger rate their own intelligence more highly than calmer people who score the same on the tests. Angry people don't just think less clearly. They feel more certain while they do it. Shades of Dunning-Kruger.Now picture a negotiating room in Midrand, with the deadline now down to nine days, the country's economic heartland at stake, and two leaders who can't stand each other, or at least one of them says they can't. How many IQ points do you think have been lost at that table?Why the ANC is playing alongYou'd think a humbled party would grab any partner it could get. Not this one. Panyaza Lesufi's Gauteng ANC wants an ActionSA deal across all three metros, and got the party's NEC to agree: ActionSA first, the DA last.Gayton McKenzie, who has fantastic intelligence on the political environment, called it for us on BizNews TV last week, before the NEC even sat. Mashaba gets Johannesburg. ActionSA keeps Tshwane. The ANC takes Ekurhuleni. Zille and Brink stay out. And the DA stays in the GNU nationally, wearing what Gayton calls golden handcuffs.The logic at Luthuli House is survival. Ramaphosa inherited a party with 62% of the vote. These elections gave it exactly half of that: 31%. Our columnist William Saunderson-Meyer worked out that the whole Congress family, ANC, MK, EFF and friends, now sits below half the national vote on these local government election results. Hand the DA Gauteng's three biggest cities two and a half years before a national election? Not a chance.And there's a cynical bonus. Keep the DA out, and it can't show township voters what focused, corruption-free governance can do locally. In Howick, Chris Pappas did exactly that. In uMngeni, the DA went from 48%, a 42-vote win in 2021, to 63%, taking most of the township wards off the ANC. Competence is contagious at the ballot box. The ANC knows it.The Durban mirrorNow let's head down the N3, because Durban shows us the same negotiation in a mirror.In eThekwini, Jacob Zuma's MK Party took 86 seats. The DA came second with 57, pushing the ANC into third on 37. That's a first for the DA in Durban. The IFP has 15. You need 112 to govern.The arithmetic is stark. MK plus the ANC makes 123. A comfortable majority. The DA, ANC and IFP together, the three parties that already work together with the smallest possible majority to run KwaZulu-Natal in a Government of Provincial Unity, make 109. Three short. In that deal, as at the provincial level, the smaller parties hold the balance.So in Durban the ANC faces Gauteng's dilemma in reverse. In Johannesburg, the alternative to the DA is ActionSA. In Durban, the alternative to the DA is Jacob Zuma.The DA's mayoral candidate, Haniff Hoosen, told me last week it's now a straight choice between an MK mayor and a DA mayor. He calls it 50-50, and says he can't see any path to an ANC mayor. He points to the provincial template: the DA, ANC and IFP have governed KwaZulu-Natal together since 2024 and, in his words, built some level of trust.And he's not alone in that view. It reached the ANC's own NEC last week. The SABC reports that KwaZulu-Natal became the sticking point when the province's convenor, Michael Mabuyakhulu, argued for a working relationship with the DA. But he appears to have been a lonely voice. Other leaders, presumably driven by the Lesufi gang, pushed back. And the NEC landed where it did: the DA as the partner of last resort.Think about why KZN would argue that. The ANC there has already lived what Gauteng is weighing up. It lost the province to Zuma's MK in 2024 and kept its seat in government only by joining the DA and the IFP. For the KZN ANC, the DA isn't the enemy. MK is.But this morning's news cuts the other way. The Sowetan reports that the ANC and MK have agreed in principle to work together in KwaZulu-Natal, after the ANC's negotiators met Zuma on Sunday. Nothing is finalised, and the report doesn't say whether eThekwini is part of it. The direction, though, is hard to miss. The NEC's "partner of last resort" line on the DA isn't only about Gauteng.Which is why the most revealing moment of my conversation with Haniff wasn't about Durban at all. I asked him what he'd do if the party decided, as part of a bigger deal struck somewhere else, that the ANC should get eThekwini's mayoralty, and he had to step aside.His answer? Put the paper in front of me. I'm ready to sign.He thinks it's highly unlikely. But notice the contrast. The DA wants these talks settled nationally and cascaded down: a package, not metro by metro. The Sunday Times reports that one ANC option on the table would trade ANC support for DA or ActionSA mayors in Gauteng for DA support for ANC mayors in Mangaung and Buffalo City. In Durban, the DA's candidate says he'll go wherever head office leads. In Johannesburg, the entire Gauteng negotiation hinges on one candidate who won't step aside and one kingmaker who won't deal unless she does.If this does become a national package, the question isn't whether Helen Zille wants the mayoral chain. It's whether the DA can afford to let one chain decide all the others.From eThekwini to the Union BuildingsThis, to my mind, is the part of the story that hasn't been properly appreciated yet.Tony Leon saw the outline of it on election day. If the ANC slammed the metro doors on the DA, he wrote, the GNU itself could wobble, and the DA might find itself pushed aside to make way for an ANC-MK-EFF government. Tony was ahead of the game there. A fortnight ago that sounded like a worst case. This morning it reads like a route map. And it runs through KwaZulu-Natal.Step one is Durban. If the ANC governs eThekwini with MK, it will have chosen Zuma over the DA in the one province where it had a working alternative, with its own provincial convenor arguing the other way.Step two is Pietermaritzburg. Look at the KZN legislature elected in 2024. MK has 37 of the 80 seats. The ANC has 14. Together, 51. You need 41. The IFP's Thami Ntuli is premier only because the ANC chose the IFP, the DA and the NFP over MK. The NFP has one seat, and that's what gives them their majority. If the ANC can partner MK in Durban, what stops it doing the same in the provincial legislature? Arithmetically, nothing.Step three is Pretoria. In the National Assembly, the ANC has 159 seats. MK came in with 58. Together, 217. You need 201. For the first time since 2024, the ANC has a plausible path to a parliamentary majority without the DA. And Business Day reports that Cyril Ramaphosa has said he's tired of the DA.Now, that's not a prediction that the GNU collapses next week. It's the observation that the ANC now has a door it didn't have before, and its NEC has just shown it's willing to walk towards it.So what holds the GNU together? Ramaphosa, for one. MK exists largely to bring him down, and it's hard to see Cyril handing the keys of state to the man who wants his head. The markets, for another. Gayton calls the GNU the DA's golden handcuffs, but they work both ways. And MK's own price: it says it would join the GNU only if the DA and the Freedom Front Plus were out. That's not a partnership. It's a takeover bid.So here's the rational read. A municipal deal with MK doesn't end the GNU on its own. But each one makes it a little cheaper, politically and emotionally, for the ANC to cross the line. Watch KwaZulu-Natal. If the ANC goes into eThekwini with MK, the next question is the provincial government. And after that comes the question that matters most to anyone with money invested in South Africa.From politics to your pocketThis is where it stops being a political story and becomes a money story. South Africa's ten-year government bond yield improved from 8.73% at the end of October to 8.41% immediately after the election, when investors extrapolated the results to a greater DA influence in the major metros, which, remember, account for a third of GDP. As the ANC's preferences were publicised, that yield rose back to 8.70%, where it is now. That's a big reverse.The gap over US Treasuries has narrowed to about four percentage points. That's close to where it sat between 2004 and 2007, the last time South Africa ran a budget surplus and the economy grew at 5%. That gap can blow out at any time, and it's already moving in the wrong direction.Before the vote, the cost of insuring our government debt against default was near a 16-year low. Investors have priced in the GNU. They haven't priced in what may come next.Fund managers warned about this risk heading into 4 November, and with quite a lot of emphasis. MUFG's Lee Hardman said an ANC turn to the EFF and MK would raise doubts about the national government coalition's durability and weaken our bonds. We've already seen that in the last few days. AllianceBernstein's Adriaan du Toit called it a tail risk the market was underpricing. This morning, that tail risk is on the negotiating table.Why should you care? Because that spread is the price of everything. Every point on the government's borrowing costs flows through to your mortgage, to what businesses pay to expand, and to how much of every tax rand goes to servicing interest instead of police, hospitals and water pipes. The GNU's real achievement wasn't any single policy. It was a lower risk premium. Lose that, and the growth that was finally within reach goes with it.The timing is awkward too. The Reserve Bank's next interest-rate decision comes on Thursday, after this week's MPC gathering. If the ANC's coalition choices start to show up in the rand before then, and the rand has already bumped back a bit, Governor Lesetja Kganyago has one more thing to weigh.The astute political commentator Frans Cronje's publication, The Common Sense, makes the point that matters most. The risk isn't the ANC's decline. Markets can live with that. The risk is how the ANC responds to losing power. And right now, it's responding by reaching for Zuma.How each deal breaksEvery option on the table has a weak point.The ANC-ActionSA deal breaks on its own arithmetic: a one-seat majority in Tshwane, and every EFF and MK councillor is needed in Joburg. It risks ActionSA's voters too. Tembisa voted to get rid of the ANC, not to put it back in charge of Ekurhuleni. And it brings back Nasiphi Moya in Tshwane after Bronkhorstspruit, where the water plant added no chlorine for three weeks and 833 people fell ill.The DA-ActionSA deal breaks before it starts, on one name. Helen has called Herman's condition absurd. The DA took almost 35% in Joburg with her face on the posters, and dropping her would feel like disowning the mandate.And DA-ANC breaks on pride. Both sides have spent nine months telling their voters the other is the problem.Our oddsSo where do we land? Here's our honest assessment, as of this morning. These are judgement calls, not certainties.The most likely outcome, call it 60% after this weekend's news, or 8/10 for the racing men among you, is an ActionSA-ANC-led arrangement propped up by the EFF and MK. Mashaba in Johannesburg. Moya back in Tshwane. The ANC holding Ekurhuleni. The DA, the biggest party in all three, on the opposition benches.The main alternative, about 25% or 4/1, is the DA blinking. Helen steps aside, the DA puts up someone else for Joburg, and Mashaba's written offer becomes a deal. That gives Gauteng a two-party, business-friendly arrangement with Moya in Tshwane. It would be the most stable outcome after DA-ANC. It's also the one that requires the biggest personal sacrifice from the most stubborn person in South African politics. Helen would probably take that as a compliment.A DA-ANC deal, maybe 10%, or 10/1. The numbers love it, but almost nobody else does.And the remaining 5%, or the outsider at 20/1? Deadlock, minority governments, a rushed deal at midnight on the deadline.For the people of Gauteng, the honest answer is uncomfortable. The most likely government is the least stable. The most stable government is the least likely.What should happenSo that's what we think will happen. Now here's what we think should happen. That's the point of The Rational Alternative.To Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba: your feud is costing Johannesburg its best shot at clean government in a decade. Between you, your parties won more than half the city's vote. Your voters want you to work together. Herman has already offered to step back if Helen does. Take him up on it, both of you, and let your parties do the deal. Ahead of the election the IRR's Hermann Pretorius made a strong case that Helen's biggest contribution may still lie ahead, on the ground, building towards 2029. That's not defeat. It's strategy.To the ANC's NEC: the DA is not your enemy. It's your partner in a government that has brought South Africa's risk premium down to levels we haven't seen since the mid-2000s. Your own KwaZulu-Natal leaders know the difference between a partner you find awkward and a partner who wants you destroyed. Listen to them.To Cyril Ramaphosa: this is your legacy decision. The GNU is your achievement. Don't let it be taken apart one council at a time.And to all of them: South Africa's voters were rational on 4 November. They are far smarter than politicians give them credit for. They punished failure and rewarded competence wherever they could see it. Our democracy is maturing fast. It's time the politicians caught up.One practical thing to watch, whatever happens: Herman Mashaba says any coalition ActionSA joins will make every member of the mayoral committee report publicly, every quarter, on what they've achieved. If that survives the negotiations, it's worth more than any mayoral chain.Never about potholesAsk yourself why so many grown adults are willing to walk away from cities that so badly need fixing.Because this was never really about potholes. It's about 2029.Herman told me plainly that an ANC-DA government in Joburg would be, as he put it, a party for him in 2029. Dysfunction he could campaign against. ANC insiders worry about the mirror image: give the DA and ActionSA Gauteng, and they'll consolidate it before the national vote. Every party at the table is negotiating with one eye on the next election.There's another 2029 thought worth taking away, again from Hermann Pretorius of the IRR, in a piece we republished before the vote. He argued the most important thing Helen achieved in Johannesburg won't show up in any result. Political scientists call it a voter's consideration set: the handful of parties someone would seriously think about supporting. Those sets change slowly. Stellenbosch researchers found that between 2014 and 2019, only 7% of ANC voters switched to another party. A quarter simply stayed at home.So what breaks into that list? Trust. And Hermann describes Helen's Blue Brigade, the volunteers fixing things on Joburg's streets, as a free sample of DA governance. It may have put the DA on the list for voters who'd never have considered it. But if the Blue Brigade packs up now, it confirms the oldest suspicion in politics: they only care while they need your vote. His suggestion is that the volunteers come back in February, when there are no posters, perhaps with Helen leading them nationally.One last thing. You're hearing this before anyone else, so hold us to it. If you think we've got the odds wrong, tell us. Nothing sharpens analysis like a tribe member who disagrees.This has been The Rational Alternative. I'm Alec Hogg. Until the next time, cheerio..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.