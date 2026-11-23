Five weeks ago, Magda Wierzycka said her dispute with her former Braavos partner had been put to bed. André Crawford-Brunt told Alec Hogg they had signed a settlement and he had dropped his bid to stop the Sygnia vote, and that once the vote was done, the deal fell through. Wierzycka disputes his account. Chris Pappas explained how a mayor who won uMngeni by 42 votes in 2021, and nearly quit this year, came back with 61%, and who talked him into staying. Mzo Mpolase was unimpressed by parties taking their coalition offers to the press, and said they were bean-counting when they should have been thinking about 2029. Plus Reuters on whether the AI trade was in retreat, and why Asia's regulators had started to step in.