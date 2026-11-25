Before a court set aside the Phala Phala panel report on Wednesday, William Saunderson-Meyer told Alec Hogg that Cyril Ramaphosa had already lost his grip on the ANC's coalition talks, and that flying to Silicon Valley while they played out was a failure of leadership. Donald MacKay asked why the state was preparing to spend about R10bn on a steelmaker the market valued at a fraction of that, and where most of the money would end up. DA MP Nicholas Gotsell described a Cape Flats police unit down to its last two rape kits after five rapes in a day, despite the minister's assurances. And Solly Moeng told Chris Steyn that voters should stop waiting for the next election to make themselves heard.