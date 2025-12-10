BizNews Briefing: Kokkie Kooymans’ global warning, Mr Price’s R10bn gamble & Glencore saves jobs

Fund manager Kokkie Kooymans warns of looming global market risks as Mr Price places a bold R9.6bn offshore bet, Eskom’s last-minute deal with Glencore saves 15,000 smelter jobs, Grindrod surges as a Transnet alternative, HCI buys back R650m of its shares, Uzbekistan’s SOE playbook raises eyebrows, and thousands of SA expats regain citizenship through the new online portal.

