BizNews Briefing: Mr Price plunge, Eskom–smelter clash, gold bubble fears, Allan Gray ETF shake-up

Retail giant Mr Price tanks 13% after its surprise Germany deal. Eskom’s showdown with Glencore, Merafe and smelters raises fresh questions despite government cheerleading. The Bank for International Settlements warns gold may be entering bubble territory, and Allan Gray shakes up the market with new global ETFs on the JSE. Alec Hogg unpacks it all with Piet Viljoen and Peter Major, including why markets don’t buy the hype.

