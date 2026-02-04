BN Briefing: SAA-CemAir join forces; lessons from Zim; SpaceX–xAI mega-merger; Cathie Wood on AI, jobs
Briefing

BN Briefing: SAA-CemAir join forces; lessons from Zim; SpaceX–xAI mega-merger; Cathie Wood on AI, jobs

Join host Alec Hogg for another episode of the BizNews Briefing
Published on

In this BizNews Briefing, SAA returns to the spotlight with a fresh boost: a codeshare partnership with private airline CemAir. We then hear Zimbabwean activist Tendai Mbofana’s blunt assessment of decay and elite enrichment. Bloomberg Tech unpacks Elon Musk’s plan to combine SpaceX and xAI, before Cathie Wood argues AI will fuel entrepreneurship and job creation rather than mass unemployment.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Loading content, please wait...
Alec Hogg
BizNews Briefing

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com