BN Briefing: SAA-CemAir join forces; lessons from Zim; SpaceX–xAI mega-merger; Cathie Wood on AI, jobs
In this BizNews Briefing, SAA returns to the spotlight with a fresh boost: a codeshare partnership with private airline CemAir. We then hear Zimbabwean activist Tendai Mbofana’s blunt assessment of decay and elite enrichment. Bloomberg Tech unpacks Elon Musk’s plan to combine SpaceX and xAI, before Cathie Wood argues AI will fuel entrepreneurship and job creation rather than mass unemployment.
